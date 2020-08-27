SWITZERLAND, Jamaica and the Czech Republic have been added to the UK Quarantine List.
Here's the latest.
When will the rules come into force?
The announcement now means that people travelling from those countries to the UK must quarantine for 14 days if they arrive in the UK after 4am on Saturday, August 29.
What has Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said?
He also said that Cuba has been added to the list of countries from which arriving travellers are not required to quarantine.
He tweeted: “Quarantining on return from a non-Travel Corridor country is a legal requirement and you commit a criminal offence if you break that quarantine. Fines, as well as a criminal record can result.
“The decision on whether to add or remove a country is carefully made after research from the Joint Biosecurity Centre.
"A lead indicator is 20 cases per 100k over 7 days but they take into account a wide range of factors, including level, rate & speed of change in confirmed cases.”
