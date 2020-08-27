YOUNG people are being urged by public health experts to remember the importance of social distancing, amid concern over numbers of coronavirus cases in Wales.

The message is targeted in particular at 20-30 year-olds, following investigations by Public Health Wales.

“Our investigations into a number of cases of coronavirus have indicated that a lack of social distancing, in particular by a minority of the 20-30 year age group, has resulted in the spread of the virus to other groups of people," said Dr Robin Howe, incident director for the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak response at Public Health Wales.

“I would make a direct appeal to young people to remember that even if they feel that they would not be badly affected by COVID-19 if they were to test positive for it, if they were to pass it on to older or more vulnerable family members, friends or colleagues it could be extremely serious, even fatal.

“Despite the lower infection rates in Wales, Coronavirus has not gone away.

"It remains the responsibility of everyone to help prevent the spread of this virus - that is, by self-isolating when asked to do so, staying two metres away from others, and by washing hands regularly.

“I understand that these measures are not easy to adhere to, and make our work and social lives more difficult, but by everyone taking these steps we will ensure that Wales is a safer place for all - including the most vulnerable.”

More than 230 confirmed cases of coronavirus have been recorded by Public Health Wales in the last 10 days, with small clusters of cases in Cardiff - where there have been around 80 new cases in the past week - and an incident involving pub in Wrexham being highlighted.