TWO of Gwent’s most popular historical sites will re-open next week for the first time since March.
Big Pit National Coal Museum and the National Roman Legion Museum will re-open to visitors on Tuesday, September 1 and Wednesday, September 2 respectively.
At Big Pit, the underground tour, King Coal: The Mining Experience and the canteen will remain closed for the foreseeable future.
However, visitors will still be able to view the Pit Head Baths exhibition and enjoy walking around the site, viewing the historic buildings - from the outside - and exploring Blaenavon’s Industrial Landscape.
The museum will be open every Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.
At the National Roman Legion Museum in Caerleon, the gallery and exhibition area will be open, meaning visitors can explore what made the Romans such a formidable force and how life wouldn't be the same without them.
However, the barrack room and Roman Garden will remain closed for the time being.
The museum will be open every Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.
National Museum Wales began a phased re-opening of its museums to the public starting with the outdoor grounds at St Fagans National History Museum at the beginning of August.
They have introduced a range of new measures, including managing visitor numbers on site with pre-booking, physical distance signage throughout public spaces, one-way systems and enhanced hygiene regimes.
All visitors must book their visit in advance and are also asked to wear face coverings.