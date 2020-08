THE Met Office have warned that up to 20mm of rain could fall in an hour as thunderstorms hit Gwent tomorrow.

The forecaster has placed a weather warning on the area from 11am tomorrow until 8pm.

The worst of the weather is set to hit Pontypool, which will experience thunderstorms early in the morning and heavy rain throughout the afternoon.

This is what to expect where you are.

Abertillery:

1am - Light showers, feels like 11C, 40 per cent chance of rain

4am - Light rain, feels like 11C, 50 per cent chance of rain

7am - Cloudy, feels like 11C, 10 per cent chance of rain

10am - Cloudy, feels like 12C, 10 per cent chance of rain

12pm - Heavy showers, feels like 12C, 60 per cent chance of rain

3pm - Heavy showers, feels like 11C, 60 per cent chance of rain

5pm - Heavy showers, feels like 10C, 60 per cent chance of rain

8pm - Light showers, feels like 9C, 30 per cent chance of rain

Abergavenny:

1am - Light showers, feels like 13C, 30 per cent chance of rain

4am - Light showers, feels like 13C, 30 per cent chance of rain

7am - Sunny intervals, feels like 12C, 10 per cent chance of rain

10am - Light showers, feels like 13C, 30 per cent chance of rain

12pm - Light showers, feels like 13C, 40 per cent chance of rain

3pm - Heavy showers, feels like 13C, 60 per cent chance of rain

5pm - Heavy showers, feels like 13C, 70 per cent chance of rain

8pm - Light showers, feels like 11C, 30 per cent chance of rain

Ebbw Vale:

1am - Cloudy, feels like 11C, 10 per cent chance of rain

4am - Overcast, feels like 11C, 20 per cent chance of rain

7am - Cloudy, feels like 11C, 10 per cent chance of rain

10am - Light showers, feels like 11C, 30 per cent chance of rain

12pm - Heavy showers, feels like 10C, 60 per cent chance of rain

3pm - Heavy showers, feels like 10C, 70 per cent chance of rain

5pm - Heavy showers, feels like 9C, 70 per cent chance of rain

8pm - Light showers, feels like 8C, 40 per cent chance of rain

Caerphilly:

1am - Thunder showers, feels like 13C, 50 per cent chance of rain

4am - Light showers, feels like 13C, 50 per cent chance of rain

7am - Cloudy, feels like 13C, 10 per cent chance of rain

10am - Light showers, feels like 13C, 30 per cent chance of rain

12pm - Light showers, feels like 13C, 30 per cent chance of rain

3pm - Light showers, feels like 13C, 40 per cent chance of rain

5pm - Heavy showers, feels like 12C, 60 per cent chance of rain

8pm - Light showers, feels like 11C, 30 per cent chance of rain

Cwmbran:

1am - Cloudy, feels like 13C, 5 per cent chance of rain

4am - Light showers, feels like 13C, 40 per cent chance of rain

7am - Cloudy, feels like 13C, 10 per cent chance of rain

10am - Light showers, feels like 14C, 30 per cent chance of rain

12pm - Light showers, feels like 14C, 40 per cent chance of rain

3pm - Heavy showers, feels like 12C, 60 per cent chance of rain

5pm - Light showers, feels like 11C, 40 per cent chance of rain

8pm - Cloudy, feels like 11C, 10 per cent chance of rain

Monmouth:

1am - Cloudy, feels like 13C, 10 per cent chance of rain

4am - Cloudy, feels like 12C, 10 per cent chance of rain

7am - Cloudy, feels like 13C, 10 per cent chance of rain

10am - Cloudy, feels like 14C, 10 per cent chance of rain

12pm - Light showers, feels like 13C, 40 per cent chance of rain

3pm - Light showers, feels like 12C, 40 per cent chance of rain

5pm - Light showers, feels like 11C, 40 per cent chance of rain

8pm - Light showers, feels like 10C, 40 per cent chance of rain

Newport:

1am - Thunder showers, feels like 13C, 70 per cent chance of rain

4am - Light showers, feels like 13C, 40 per cent chance of rain

7am - Cloudy, feels like 13C, 10 per cent chance of rain

10am - Light showers, feels like 13C, 40 per cent chance of rain

12pm - Light showers, feels like 14C, 40 per cent chance of rain

3pm - Light showers, feels like 12C, 40 per cent chance of rain

5pm - Light showers, feels like 11C, 50 per cent chance of rain

8pm - Cloudy, feels like 11C, 10 per cent chance of rain

Pontypool:

1am - Cloudy, feels like 12C, 10 per cent chance of rain

4am - Thunder, feels like 12C, 60 per cent chance of rain

7am - Thunder, feels like 12C, 60 per cent chance of rain

10am - Cloudy, feels like 13C, 10 per cent chance of rain

12pm - Light rain, feels like 13C, 50 per cent chance of rain

3pm - Light rain, feels like 12C, 50 per cent chance of rain

5pm - Heavy rain, feels like 11C, 80 per cent chance of rain

8pm - Cloudy, feels like 10C, 10 per cent chance of rain