A MAN has been charged with drug supply offences in Abergavenny.
He has been remanded in custody and will appear at court.
As well as the alleged drugs charge, it is alleged that he was found in possession of criminal property.
READ MORE:
- When to expect thunder as weather warning issued for Newport
- This is why police are warning not to visit this popular Gwent beauty spot
- Award-winning Cwmbran care home set to close
Gwent Police's Monmouthshire Officers confirmed the charge on Twitter.
Posting on the site, a spokesman for the police said: "A male has been arrested this week in Abergavenny on drug supply offences and possession of criminal property.
"He has been charged and remanded to custody awaiting court."
Comments are closed on this article.