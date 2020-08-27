PRIVATE transport service Uber - which operates in Newport - has unveiled a new safety measure for all users across the UK in a dramatic overhaul.

In an email to customers, Uber shared details of a new Pin verification system to keep passengers safe.

The email read: "Now you can opt in to help verify your trip with a PIN

"In addition to providing health and safety reminders on each trip, we will be introducing other innovative safety features to our app.

"Because your safety is important to us, we’ve created a PIN verification feature to help you make sure you’re getting into the right car with the right driver.

"You can choose to opt in to this feature for added peace of mind on every trip."

How can users opt in for the new system?

1. Update your Uber app to the latest version.

2. Open the app, go to Settings and tap Verify your trips.

3. Tap to toggle on Use PIN to verify trips and then select Every trip or Only at night.

4. Tap Done.

The email added: "After opting in, you’ll receive a unique 4-digit PIN whenever you request a trip.

"Before entering your driver’s vehicle, tell them your PIN; if they are the driver the app matched you with, they’ll be able to start the trip after they enter your PIN into their app.

"You can also verify that you’re getting into the right car by making sure that the driver matches their profile photo and that the number plate and car make and model match what’s shown in your app."

For additional peace of mind for customers, Uber say users can tap the shield icon in the app to access Uber’s Safety Toolkit and get help whenever they need it.

For more details, visit www.uber.com/gb/en.