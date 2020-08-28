A MAN in breach of a suspended sentence for charging at rugby players during training while armed with a knife has been given “one last chance”.

Zion Rogers, 20, from Pontypool, was back in court for threatening to kill a neighbour and resisting arrest.

These offences put him in breach of an eight-month suspended custodial sentence imposed last year for threatening Pontypool RFC players and spitting at a policeman.

William Bebb, prosecuting, said officers were called to Festival Crescent in New Inn last December where Rogers lives after reports of him arguing with a girlfriend.

Cardiff Crown Court heard how the defendant screamed abuse and threaten to kill a local resident and then resisted arrest when police handcuffed him.

He admitted a public order offence and resisting arrest on December 1, 2019.

Mr Bebb said Rogers has three previous convictions for seven offences, including affray, possession of a bladed article and assaulting a police constable in August 2019.

Those related to the offences which took place in Pontypool Park.

Rogers’ barrister Stephen Thomas accepted his client’s actions committed last December, occurring just four months after his suspended sentence, crossed the custody threshold.

He added: “The defendant perceived that the police were pushing his girlfriend and he overreacted. No injuries were caused.

“He has found a new relationship which is stable and has worked hard to reduce his consumption of alcohol and cannabis.

“There is clear evidence of increasing maturity.”

Mr Thomas urged the court to give Rogers “one last opportunity”.

Judge Tracey Lloyd-Clarke told the defendant had he assaulted a police officer instead of resisting arrest, he would have gone straight to a young offender institution.

She ordered him to complete a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement and to observe a three-month curfew between 7pm and 6am.

Unemployed bricklayer Rogers must also pay £420 costs and a £21 victim surcharge.