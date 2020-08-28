MEMBERS of the South Wales Argus Camera Club have been getting out and about this week to bring you some fantastic images. Here is a selection of some of the most photogenic animals throughout Gwent. To join the Camera Club – which currently has more than 3,700 members – and submit your own work, visit facebook.com/groups/argusphotosgroup

Alan Underwood spotted this common hawker dragonfly at Garn Lakes

Elaine Fuller got up close to this bee hard at work in Newport

A sheep having a spot of dinner at sunset at Keepers Pond, taken by Fatma Richards

Fred Bateman shared this picture of a butterfly out and about in Newport

A squirrel looking out for food in Penygarn, taken by Gareth Mayers

A robin sitting on the birdfeeder pole in Talywain, taken by Gina Bacchioni

This duck decided to give Joanne Price a funny look

Lady and Leo guarding Mike Evans’ greenhouse

A hoverfly landing on a gaillardia in Rhiann Young’s garden

Ian Agland was out walking at Tredegar Park with his dogs