MEMBERS of the South Wales Argus Camera Club have been getting out and about this week to bring you some fantastic images. Here is a selection of some of the most photogenic animals throughout Gwent. To join the Camera Club – which currently has more than 3,700 members – and submit your own work, visit facebook.com/groups/argusphotosgroup
Alan Underwood spotted this common hawker dragonfly at Garn Lakes
Elaine Fuller got up close to this bee hard at work in Newport
MORE NEWS:
- Newport drug-driver jailed and banned for three years
- Grange University Hospital WILL open in November, Welsh Government confirms
- Wales must increase flu vaccine uptake by those most at risk
A sheep having a spot of dinner at sunset at Keepers Pond, taken by Fatma Richards
Fred Bateman shared this picture of a butterfly out and about in Newport
A squirrel looking out for food in Penygarn, taken by Gareth Mayers
A robin sitting on the birdfeeder pole in Talywain, taken by Gina Bacchioni
This duck decided to give Joanne Price a funny look
Lady and Leo guarding Mike Evans’ greenhouse
A hoverfly landing on a gaillardia in Rhiann Young’s garden
Ian Agland was out walking at Tredegar Park with his dogs