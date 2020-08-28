THE top tips on how to stay safe when camping and caravanning have been revealed.

UK campsites are seeing a surge in bookings, while interest in online adverts for caravans is up nearly a fifth compared with the same time last year, as reported by Auto Trader.

But campfire camaraderie and feel-good fresh air can come at a price for some, according to the Camping and Caravanning Club.

About 1,200 caravans were stolen in the UK last year, with many campers falling victim to theft.

Security experts from Yale have issued the following advice on how you can best protect your property from thieves;

Choose your pitch carefully

If you’re given a choice on where to pitch up when you arrive at your destination, pick somewhere in view of the car park, or a main path where people pass by.

These areas tend to be well lit.

Keep valuables out of sight

Whether in a tent or a caravan, it’s a good idea to put any valuables away; don’t leave them at the tent door. It’s a good idea to put them inside your sleeping bag at night.

Before you set off on your holiday, weigh up whether you need to have expensive gadgets and valuables with you at all. Just take what you need.

Finally, if spending your holiday in a tent, keep your mobile phone, money and bank cards on you and make use of on-site cash machines, to avoid having to carry cash that could get lost or stolen.

Downloading the digital wallet Apple pay on your smartphone is one solution.

Lock it away

A compact safe somewhere inside your caravan adds an extra layer of security, making sure your cash, bank cards, and other valuables are locked away.

A number of safes are available from Yale, with some designed to protect cash to the value of £1,000 and valuables up £10,000.

The range includes small safes, ideal for holidaymakers, that are compact enough to store valuables, yet strong enough to withstand an attempted attack. Options include safes with blue backlight LCD displays, key code entry and internal lights.

Be friendly

Introducing yourself to other campers can help to deter would-be thieves.

Even better, why not arrange to go away with close friends or family and pitch up next to each other? Then there’s someone to watch over your belongings when you venture off-site for the day or pop to the local shop.

If you do see people looking through tents or caravan windows, alert security staff. Don’t approach them yourself.

Love it? Lock it

Padlocks offer quick and easy security solutions for protecting essentials while you travel, for backpacks, or added protection for tents and caravans.

Yale’s padlock range meets every security need; from aluminium padlocks for bags, to brass models to protect equipment such as stoves stored in lockboxes. Heavy-duty boron padlocks allow maximum security.

Gas barbecues need to be kept secure when not in use and overnight. A heavy-duty padlock or a chain and lock help to protect equipment.

Don’t give thieves an easy ride

Caravan and camping trips are great for families wanting to explore the countryside.

However, almost 300,000 bicycles are stolen every year in England and Wales. Use a lock to secure your bike.

Yale’s range includes cable lock, chain lock and U-lock solutions.

For more information about security products, visit www.yalestore.co.uk.