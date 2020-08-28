CADBURY have launched new orange flavoured Dairy Milk Chocolate Fingers and Giant Buttons.
The news comes after the chocolate maker revealed that the Orange Twirl would also be making a come back to shops nationwide.
What have Cadbury said?
A spokesperson for Cadbury said: "It’s true! For the first time ever, our fans can now enjoy Cadbury Dairy Milk Orange Giant Buttons and Cadbury Dairy Milk Orange Fingers.
"Watch this space for more information as we get closer to the launch.”
Where can you buy them?
You can pick up the new flavours now from One Stop, Londis and Budgens shops.
The products will also be available in Tesco stores from September.
Where can I buy an Orange Twirl?
Orange Twirls proved to be a hit among chocolate lovers when they were launched as a limited edition product last September, leaving many unable to track one down.
Boxes of the bars were even being sold for hundreds of pounds on eBay, as shoppers struggled to get their hands on the treat in stores.
But those who were left disappointed last year will have a better chance of finding the orange flavour this time around, as Cadbury is launching an official pre-sale before the treats even reach the shops.
