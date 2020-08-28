A RISCA man is facing a prison sentence after admitting robbery, assault and drugs offences, a judge has warned.
Nathan Dwayne Edwards pleaded guilty to six charges at Cardiff Crown Court on Thursday – his 31st birthday.
Judge Richard Williams was told the six offences happened on May 31 this year.
Edwards, of Brookland Road in Risca, admitted two counts of robbery – the first, that he robbed a man of a Sony mobile phone; and the second that he robbed another man of a mountain bike.
He also admitted one count of assault causing actual bodily harm to a third man; as well as one count assaulting a police officer.
Edwards was found in possession of a Class-A drug - cocaine - and a Class-B - drug cannabis. He admitted charges of possession of both drugs.
The judge adjourned sentencing to Friday, September 18 and asked for a pre-sentence report to be drawn up to determine "what kind of prison sentence it is" that will be passed.
Edwards was remanded in custody.