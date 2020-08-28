GREGGS has recalled their frozen Steak Bakes packs over fears they contain small pieces of plastic.
The product is sold exclusively in Iceland stores, but there are concerns the possible plastic will make them unsafe to eat.
The packs impacted are the two pack frozen steak bakes with best before dates of December 20, 2020, December 22, 2020, and December 23, 2020.
The Food Standards Agency said: "If you have bought the above Greggs product from Iceland, do not eat it.
"Instead, return it to the Iceland store from where it was bought for a full refund."
Point-of-sale notices will be displayed in all Iceland stores that are selling the steak bakes.
These notices explain to customers why the product is being recalled and tell them what to do if they have bought the product.
The notice says: "This two-pack product is exclusive to Iceland and therefore the recall is only applicable to product purchased from Iceland stores.
"No other products, date codes or batches are affected. This does not affect any of our freshly baked savoury products in our Greggs shops or other Greggs products sold at Iceland.
"We are very sorry for any inconvenience caused.
"If you have any queries please contact Customer Care on 08081 473 447 or getintouch@greggs.co.uk."