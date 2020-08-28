PLAID Cymru leader Adam Price has called for a long-term economic recovery plan to help businesses hit by coronavirus on a visit to Caerphilly.

At the start of a national tour visiting every constituency in Wales between now and the 2021 Senedd election, Mr Price visited traders in Ystrad Mynach and Caerphilly on Thursday, as well as residents affected by flooding earlier this year.

Mr Price said businesses in the county borough told him they were still trading at around 50 per cent of levels before the lockdown.

“It’s clear the economic hit is going to be there for some time to come,” Mr Price said.

“I think we need a two- to three-year recovery plan for businesses and for the economy.

“This is not something that is just going to go away now and that’s even without a second wave.

Adam Price speaking to a resident affected by flooding in Edward Street, Ystrad Mynach

“I think the damage that has already been done will leave its mark for some time to come.”

Plaid Cymru also wants a special hardship fund set up to help those who have “fallen between the cracks” of government schemes.

Mr Price also spoke to residents affected by flooding in Ystrad Mynach earlier this year and said he wants to see them offered more support.

Adam Price speaking to residents affected by flooding in Edward Street, Ystrad Mynach

Describing “terrible, heart-wrenching stories” from people he visited, Mr Price said the state of many homes which were hit by floods earlier this year “has not changed that much from the weeks following the flooding”.

“Many of them are uninsured which is a common problem,” Mr Price said.

“Even those who are insured are still living in very difficult circumstances.

Adam Price visiting Veg of Evans in Ystrad Mynach on Thursday

“It’s pretty unacceptable what people who have been flooded are having to cope with.

“For some of them there it is their fourth experience of flooding.

“It’s a continuing problem and we know with climate change it’s likely to continue into the future.”

Adam Price and Delyth Jewell in Ystrad Mynach town centre on Thursday

The party is calling for investment in flood protection and prevention and a capped level of premium on home insurance.

MS for South Wales East, Delyth Jewell, said residents have been flooded “so many times” and that “every time it rains they are anxious”.

“A few nights ago when it was raining very heavily they were all making their own makeshift flood defences up,” Ms Jewell said.

“That is not good enough.”