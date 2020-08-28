A 13-YEAR-OLD cyclist was threatened by a group of teenagers who then stole his electric bike in Newport this week.
Gwent Police said the robbery happened in the subway under the Old Green Roundabout, next to Newport Castle, on Tuesday, August 25.
At around 5.15pm, the boy was approached by "six or seven teenagers" who threatened him before stealing his bike.
Police said the 13-year-old victim was unharmed in the incident.
Officers have now appealed for information about the robbery and the whereabouts of the stolen bike.
It is described as being an electric KTM Marcina Ride 291 in light grey and orange, with black KTM logos on the frame.
Gwent Police said the bike was distinctive due to being upgraded with black ‘Dethrone’ handle grips and a black memory foam saddle with a white stripe and grey flat pedals.
The wheels have also been upgraded with tubeless tyres that have MAXXIS in large white letters on the frame, the police added.
Anyone with information relating to the incident or the whereabouts of the bike should contact Gwent Police by calling 101 or sending a direct message to the force on Facebook or Twitter, quoting crime reference number 2000310929.