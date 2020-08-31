DREAMING of getting on to the property ladder but is it just too out of reach?

Well, you can get a lot more bang for your buck in Newport than other areas in the UK so look no further.

With the average deposit being around 15 per-cent it might not take you a lifetime to save up and bag yourself an illustrious mortgage with one of these properties under £100,000.

Available for sale on Zoopla right now, these properties were surprisingly nice and potentially something we may be able to afford.

It might be time to pick up the keys to your first home sooner than you thought…

£99,950

One bed flat - Coedkernew, NP10

Image courtesy of Zoopla.

This small one bedroom flat is described as a great 'investment' due to its prime rental capability.

Although it may not be ideal for a small family, this property is great for those commuting to Bristol or Cardiff.

Image courtesy of Zoopla.

The property has been well maintained and is neutrally decorated which would allow the new owner to really put their mark on the property.

£65,000

Two bed flat - Collingwood Crescent, NP19

Image courtesy of Zoopla.

When an estate agent advertises a property using just three images, two of the exterior and the other being a floor plan, alarm bells start to ring.

However, for £65,000 the opportunity to buy a two bedroom property in a well maintained block of flats is not something to be sniffed at.

Image courtesy of Zoopla.

The property is in walking distance to a range of schools and parks including Lliswerry Pond which makes up for the lack of outdoor space.

£65,000

One bed flat - Vivian Road, NP19

Image courtesy of Zoopla.

Who doesn’t love a nosey around an auction property and the chance to really make some cash.

The courtyard garden is in need of some TLC but this property really is ready to move in to.

Image courtesy of Zoopla.

This home is cheap and it screams potential to turn for a profit with a bit of updating.

For £65,000 this really is an absolute bargain and if you’ve got enough creativity you could easily turn this property into something quite delightful.

£99,950

Three bed terrace - East Street, NP20

Image courtesy of Zoopla.

The opportunity to buy an actual house for under £100,000 seems outdated and unimaginable in today's property market.

However, this terrace in the heart of Newport comes in at just £99,950 and really is a genuine steal.

The spacious three bedroom home needs a bit of modernisation including ripping up the green carpet and fitting a new kitchen.

Image courtesy of Zoopla.

All in all, this terrace is pretty immaculate and ready to move in, however there are a couple of downfalls.

There is a lack of parking which can easily be looked over when you’re a two minute walk from the train station whereas no outside space in today’s world could be a serious issue.

£80,000

Two bed flat - Clyffard Crescent, NP20

Image courtesy of Zoopla.

Another auction property and hands down, the best property on this list.

With high ceilings and original fireplaces this two bed flat oozes charm and character, which could really be brought out with a bit of renovation.

Image courtesy of Zoopla.

The first floor flat has a private garden and is in walking distance to the train station, for this price it could be the ideal first home or a real money maker.

What do you think of these properties? Let us know in the comments.