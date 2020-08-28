NEWPORT is one of the worst connected cities in the UK, a new study has revealed.

The research, which cross-references a city's broadband signal, with the number of train stations and the number of bus stops, ranked Newport 54th out of 60 cities involved in the study.

The city ranked below Cardiff and Swansea, and well below Bangor, among cities in Wales.

Bangor came top in Wales, and fourth in the UK, boasting 50 per cent more bus stops per capita than any other UK city.

Although Newport is better connected than St David's.

The study, by Nomad Digital, unsurprisingly found that London was the most connected city in the UK.

At the other end of the scale, Ely in East Anglia came out bottom.

Global Marketing and Event Manager at Nomad, Vicki Sloan said: “It shouldn’t come as much of a surprise that London topped the pile as the most connected, but we were surprised to discover their broadband score was the sixth worst in the UK, with Hull ranking number one in that department.

"Being constantly connected is becoming the expected norm and at Nomad we believe that this should not stop when you step onto a train or bus – our vision is to connect everything and our study was a great way to provide us with valuable UK connectivity insights”.