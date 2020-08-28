GOGGLEBOX will be back on our screens next month.
The Channel 4 show has begun filming again and will be back on TV soon.
The show, entering its 16th series, will return on September 11, 2020.
Posting on social media, the show's creator Tania Alexander confirmed the release date.
She said: "Oi! Oi! Gogglers the gang are BACK filming #Gogglebox one week from today! See you ALL on Sept 11th."
READ MORE:
- Greggs recalls steak bakes - fears they may contain plastic
- Driver injured in crash near Hengoed
- When to expect heavy Bank Holiday traffic on the M4 in Wales
While Caerphilly couple Dave and Shirley haven't been confirmed for the new series yet, the pair's official Twitter account have been retweeted posts promoting the return of the show.
The couple have been on Gogglebox since 2015 and admitted they were fans before they were spotted by a casting agent.
Meanwhile, favourites Jenny and Lee will be back.
They confirmed their return to the show on Instagram, posting: "We're all smiles. Two weeks on Friday and our favourite due are back."