POLICE would like to speak to the man in these CCTV images following alleged thefts of lead worth more than £30,000.
Gwent Police said there had been "numerous reports of lead flashing being stolen" in the Aberbargoed and Blackwood areas.
Officers would like to identify the man in these images and have appealed to the public for help.
Lead flashing was taken from building sites in Bedwellty Fields, Aberbargoed; and Hawtin Meadows in Blackwood over the last couple of weeks, the police said.
In total, the approximate value of the theft and damage caused at both sites is more than £30,000.
Anyone with information regarding these incidents or the man's identity should contact Gwent Police by calling 101, quoting crime reference number 2000206360.
Alternatively, send a direct message to the Gwent Police Facebook or Twitter accounts.