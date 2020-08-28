THE Severn Bridge will be closed to all traffic on Sunday morning while a running event takes place.
The M48 bridge will close at 7.30am on August 30 and will reopen at midday.
A diversion will be in place via the M4 Prince of Wales Bridge while the closure is in effect.
There have been some last-minute changes to the Severn Bridge 10K event this year to factor in the public health advice and rules around coronavirus.
The event will now start and finish on the English side of the M48 bridge, with car parking available at Manor Farm, Aust (postcode BS35 4BH).
Car parks open at 7am and runners have been asked not to arrive before this time.
MORE NEWS:
- This is when to expect the worst traffic in Wales this bank holiday
- Bank holiday travel: Things every driver needs to do before setting off on a long journey
- Driver injured in crash near Hengoed
Only runners who have registered can take part in the time trial-style event, and each runner has been given a designated start time within a three-hour window (between 8am and 11am), to avoid overcrowding and assist with social distancing.
Anyone who has Covid-19 symptoms (or lives with someone who has symptoms) – or anyone who is quarantining – must not attend the event.