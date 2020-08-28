A CONVICTED drug dealer who was caught with nearly £2,000 of cannabis in his garage after a tip-off to police has been jailed.

Officers were informed that Nicholas Clark, 32, was trafficking from his Cwmbran home, Claire Pickthall, prosecuting, said.

He was arrested with co-defendant Stephen Reeks, 36, and both pleaded possession of cannabis with intent to supply on January 17.

Sign up to our Court and Crime News newsletter to get the day’s crime and court news direct to your inbox

Stephen Reeks. Picture: Facebook

Miss Pickthall told Newport Crown Court: “When he was arrested, Clark shouted to Reeks, ‘Tell them it’s all yours. I’ve done nothing wrong. My mate just came over for a smoke.’”

MORE NEWS

Man given ‘last chance’ after breaching rugby players knife threat sentence

Locked Up: Murderer, stalker and thugs recently jailed by Gwent Police​

Talented ex-Dragons rugby player with IQ of 140 jailed for dealing cocaine​

He was referring to 180g of cannabis which was stored in his garage in two rucksacks at Brynglas in the Hollybush area of the town.

Miss Pickthall said Clark received a suspended prison sentence for possession of cannabis with intent to supply from 2018.

He was also jailed last year for dangerous driving after he knocked a police officer in Newport.

This latest offence put him in breach of his licence for that sentence.

Reeks, of The Tower, Southville, Cwmbran, had two previous convictions for unrelated matters.

Gareth Williams, representing Clark, said: “The defendant is realistic. It has to be custody.”

Hilary Roberts, for Reeks, said his client had pleaded guilty at the first opportunity.

He added that his client had worked as a cleaning supervisor at Marks & Spencer and is the principal carer for his mother.

Judge Daniel Williams said: “Police were called after they were alerted that there was drug dealing going on at your home Nicholas Clark.

“Officers found 180g of cannabis and paraphernalia such as scales, plastic bags and a mobile phone which put the matter beyond doubt.

“You have a previous conviction for possession of cannabis with intent to supply which is an aggravating factor.”

Clark was jailed for nine months and Reeks for six months, suspended for 12 months.

Reeks must carry out 120 hours of unpaid work and pay £420 costs.

Both defendants will have to pay a £122 surcharge.