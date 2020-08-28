AFTER a week of storms, the wind and rain should ease this bank holiday weekend.

Most areas around Gwent will experience sunny spells throughout Saturday and Sunday, and a dry Bank Holiday Monday is also predicted.

Here is a guide to this weekend's weather according to The Met Office.

Abertillery:

A dry weekend is expected in Abertillery. Things will start off well with clear skies on Saturday morning, before the cloud sets in. Temperatures will be around 15C on both Saturday and Sunday.

Bank Holiday Monday will also remain dry, but there will only be rare glimpses of sun on a heavily overcast day. Temperatures will drop slightly from the weekend with highs of 14C expected.

Abergavenny:

The best of the weather in Abergavenny this weekend will be found on Sunday. Sunny intervals are expected on Saturday with high temperatures around 17C.

On Sunday any clouds will clear for much of the day. While slightly cooler, the weather should remain sunny until the early evening. Those clouds will then remain in place for the entirety of bank holiday Monday, with highs of 16C expected.

MORE NEWS:

Caerphilly:

The sun will shine over Caerphilly on Saturday. The skies are expected to be clear for much of the day, and sunny intervals are forecast for when a few clouds do show up. Temperatures are expected to hit 17C.

It's a similarly promising start on Sunday, though conditions will become more overcast in the afternoon.

Those conditions will remain on bank holiday Monday, with a largely cloudy day expected.

Cwmbran:

Saturday and Sunday will follow similar patterns in Cwmbran. Both days will start clear before clouding over at lunchtime. The temperature is expected to remain consistent throughout the weekend with highs on both days of around 16C.

The forecast for Monday is less promising. While it should remain dry, it is expected to be overcast for the entire day.

Monmouth:

You can expect a sunny start in Monmouth on Saturday. While not warm, it should remain clear until late morning. The afternoon will be cloudy but dry, before eventually clearing in the evening. A high of 17C is expected at 3pm.

The same is forecast for Sunday, with a clear start followed by a cloudy afternoon. However, you shouldn't expect to see the sun on Monday. An overcast day is forecast for Monmouth with highs of 16C.

Newport:

We should see some pleasant if chilly weather on Saturday. The day will start sunny, with temperatures around 10C before clouding over slightly in the afternoon. A high of 17C is expected at 4pm when the clouds clear for a sunny evening.

It is a similar story on Sunday with sunny start followed by an overcast afternoon. However, that cloud will remain in place into the evening, with a high of 16C expected.

The news is less promising for Monday. Cloud is expected to remain all day, although it should remain dry.

Pontypool:

A sunny start is expected early on Saturday morning before the clouds roll in at lunchtime. They will clear again later in the day for a sunny evening. A high of 16C is expected.

Sunday is almost a mirror image of Saturday. The day will start off clear and chilly, before warming up and clouding over in the afternoon. The high on Sunday is expected to hit 15C.

Bank Holiday Monday will be a much more drab affair. Overcast skies are expected for most of the day, but with only a small chance of rain.