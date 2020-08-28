A JEALOUS man who beat up his girlfriend and kept her prisoner after she went to see male strippers faces a prison sentence.
Richard Badman, 50, of Penylan Road, Varteg, Pontypool, was found guilty of three charges after a trial at Newport Crown Court.
A jury convicted him of false imprisonment, causing actual bodily harm and making threats to kill.
The offences were committed last November.
He had denied the charges.
The court was told how Badman became furious with his now ex-partner after she had been to see male strippers performing.
She had attended the Forbidden Nights show at Cwmbran’s Congress Theatre last year.
Badman was remanded in custody by Judge Daniel Williams and is due to be sentenced on September 21.
