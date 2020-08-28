THIS year's August Bank Holiday weekend is going to be very different from previous years, but a Newport venue is aiming to bring some cheer with a weekend of live music.
The Lysaght Institute are beginning their ‘Lysaght Live’ sessions with a weekend of live music from local artists and resident DJs.
All performances will be streamed on their Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/LysaghtLive/?modal=admin_todo_tour
Starting tonight, Friday, August 28, there will be performances from The Mighty Fozzy, Jess Dobson, Ben Kelly and Karl Blythe.
On Saturday, Skylark, Iwan Ellis, Ben Dain-Smith and DJ Sam Tweaks will be showcasing their talents.
MORE NEWS:
- Tougher fines introduced to prevent unlicensed music events in Wales
- Eat Out To Help Out ends soon - why not check out these great Newport venues
- Eat Out To Help Out - restaurant chains offering 50 per cent off in September
Closing on Sunday will be The Groves, Harry and Jacob from 24 Hour Spirit, Pete Pork and The Fate Makers.
All performances begin from 7pm and this will lead into monthly events streamed from the Lysaght.
During lockdown, the venue has been helping artists get their name out and entertain the community using social media to try and fill the gap left by the cancellation of real events.
The Lysaght Institute has been a staple venue in Newport since opening on December 1928. It was built to celebrate the success of Orb Steelworks by John Lysaght Ltd and its employees. It closed in 2001 and rapidly fell into disrepair, but after being bought by Linc Cymru and a £3 million refurbishment, the venue reopened in 2012.