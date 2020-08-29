THIS week we bring you another collection of your best friends - the beloved animals who bring joy to your lives.

If you want to see your pet featured, you can send your photos and a few details online. Go to southwalesargus.co.uk/lockdown-pets and fill in the simple form.

Fudge is clearly a discerning gent, at 10 years of age and lives with Robert Amos in Bettws, Newport.

He has been with the family since he was 11 weeks and is very well loved.

His new favourite trick is to collect the Argus from the doormat and bring it in to Robert in return for a treat.

Wotsit, pictured looking a little sleepy, lives with Julie Stratford in Cwmbran, and is just 10 weeks old. He’s a rescue kitten and is settling in, so no wonder he’s tired.

MORE NEWS:

Bella the moggie came from New Start Cat Rescue and lives in Newport with Janet Hurford and her dogs. Here the six year old cools off on the patio.

Yorkshire terrier Jodie, who came from Hope rescue, enjoys exploring in the garden at home with Janet Hurford and family in Newport. Jodie is two years old.

Sheltering in the shade is Doti, a pug cross from Blize Rescue. This five-year-old is the third of Janet’s dogs.

Four-year-old King Charles Rodney, left, loves playing with his ball enjoying time at home with his family in Cwmbran.

Janet Hughes says Rodney didn’t have the easiest start in life but is now settled with owners who love him and enjoy taking him for walks.

He certainly looks happy enough to us.

Beautiful Miss Marble moved in with Roslynne Eaton at the age of two and is now 13.

She’s a very loving girl, says Roslynne, not only to the resident family, but also to any temporary rescue guests they may have.

Clearly a kind spirit who has found her place in Cwmbran.

Clare Nurden says Daisy and Monty are her babies after taking them on and giving them a home with her in Caldicot. And what adoreable furry babies they are.

Olly and Rudy, above, have loved chilling at home in Abergavenny during lockdown with owner Trevor Chappell.

The brothers are Beddlington terriers and Trevor says there is never a dull moment as they are full of life.