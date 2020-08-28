A FURTHER 34 cases of coronavirus have been recorded in Wales, including seven in Gwent.
According to Public Health Wales there have been 17,877 cases in Wales – with 2,802 recorded cases in total in Gwent.
No new cases have been recorded for Newport, but there has been three recorded in Monmouthshire, two in Caerphilly, one in Torfaen and one in Blaenau Gwent.
There have been no further recorded deaths in the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board region, with the toll in the region remaining at 275 deaths.
Across Wales, there have been no additional deaths recorded by Public Health Wales.
The number of confirmed cases in Wales, according to Public Health Wales, now stands at 17,877 and there have been 1,595 deaths.
Of the 34 new cases, six were recorded in Cardiff and the Vale, eight were in the Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board (HB) area, seven in the Cwm Taf Morgannwg HB area, and two new cases in Hywel Dda University HB regions.
Two new cases have been reported in Swansea, according to Public Health Wales, with no new cases in Powys.
The newly confirmed cases are in Wales are in the following areas:
Anglesey – zero
Blaenau Gwent - one
Bridgend - two
Caerphilly – two
Cardiff – six
Carmarthenshire – one
Ceredigion - zero
Conwy – zero
Debighshire – two
Flintshire - two
Gwynedd - two
Newport – zero
Merthyr Tydfil - one
Pembrokeshire - one
Powys - zero
Rhondda Cynon Taf - four
Swansea – two
Vale of Glamorgan – zero
Wrexham - two
Unknown location - zero
