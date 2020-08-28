A Caerphilly man has been arrested on suspicion of burglary following a police appeal earlier today.
The 37-year-old man is now in police custody.
Earlier today Gwent Police appealed for information following theft of lead flashing from two building sites - Bedwellty Fields, Aberbargoed and Hawtin Meadows in Blackwood.
The removal of the flashing had been undertaken in the past two weeks.
Gwent Police said that the approximate total value of the theft and damage caused at both sites was more than £30,000.