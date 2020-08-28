THE Bank Holiday weekend has finally arrived.

Three glorious days off work - and let's hope the weather might just hold out too.

But, with Covid-19 restrictions still in place in most areas, and certain places still not open, it can be hard to know what to do and where to go.

Here are just a few ideas:

Tintern Abbey

(Tintern Abbey by Camera Club member Mel Dowler)

Tintern is a village and community on the west bank of the River Wye in Monmouthshire. It is the perfect spot for a picnic or refreshments in the tea rooms with traditional afternoon tea, cakes and confectionary, tea, Barista coffee and seasonal fresh food.

It will be reopening on August 28 in time for the Bank Holiday weekend. The Abbey Church will need to remain closed to enable necessary conservation work to be carried out.

Newport Wetlands

(Newport Wetlands. Credit: Paul Holt)

All trails and car parks (where applicable) are open. Any other facilities are closed.

Newport Wetlands is best known for its range of wetland birds, from the beautifully marked bearded tit perching at the top of the reeds, to the dainty little egret, fishing in the pools.

Keep an eye out when off on your wanders, or you can speak to the team for a spotting sheet!

The Keepers Pond, Blaenavon

(The Keepers Pond. Credit: Sharon Smith)

The Keeper's Pond is a great place to visit any time of the year.

The views are spectacular, and you can sit with a coffee or a picnic whatever the weather.

Big Pit

(Big Pit National Coal Museum)

Despite opening after Bank Holiday Weekend, some of you might still be looking for something to do on your days off.

Big Pit National Coal Museum will be open again from Tuesday, September 1.

All visitors will need to pre-book a free ticket for their visit. The team are preparing their booking site at the moment, so keep checking their Facebook page for details.

The Café at Beechwood

(Beechwood Park)

Find them in the heart of Beechwood Park, Newport. An independent cafe serving a delicious selection of takeaway food, hot and cold drinks, cakes, and ice cream.

The perfect place to stop and relax after a lovely walk.