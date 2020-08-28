AN ABERTILLERY man has been arrested following a public appeal for information by Gwent Police.
Darren Woods, 40, has been arrested on suspicion of a section 18 assault – wounding with intent.
Mr Woods was the subject of a police appeal on July 28 which was shared in the Argus.
Police were trying to locate him following an alleged assault that happened in Ebbw Vale on June 22.
Following Mr Woods' arrest, Gwent Police thanked members of the public for their support.
