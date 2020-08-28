UPDATED - 5pm: Gwent Police have said that Mr Bexley has been located and is safe and well.
GWENT Police are appealing for information in relation to a missing man from Pontypool.
Richard Bexley, 37, was last seen at 8.30pm on Thursday, August 27.
Officers have said that they are concerned for his welfare.
Mr Bexley was last seen wearing a navy jacket and t-shirt with blue jeans.
He is described as white with an olive complexion, 5'8'' tall and of average build.
He is bald, with facial hair and a pierced right eyebrow.
If you have any details on his whereabouts, call 101 or DM us: 2000314410 or 158 28/08/20