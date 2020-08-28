A CLUSTER of positive coronavirus cases has been confirmed in Merthyr Tydfil.

A total of 13 people have been confirmed as having Covid-19 in a cluster centred around the Merthyr Tydfil area with a small number of linked cases distributed across the region. The cases are linked through social gatherings and it appears the first cases contracted their infection whilst abroad.

Public Health Wales and partners within the Cwm Taf Morgannwg area are urging young people across Wales to remember the importance of social distancing, quarantining when returning from overseas and isolating if experiencing symptoms or as advised by Track and Trace.

Merthyr Tydfil CBC, Cwm Taf Morgannwg University Health Board and Public Health Wales are working in partnership with Health Boards and Local Authorities across South East Wales to follow up cases and provide advice to those they have been in contact with.

Siôn Lingard, Consultant in Public Health for Cwm Taf Morgannwg Public Health Team said: "I urge people to remember the importance of social distancing. "Even if they feel that they would not be badly affected by COVID-19 if they were to test positive for it, to know that if they were to pass it on to older or more vulnerable family members, friends or colleagues it could be extremely serious, even fatal.

“If you have been advised by contact tracers that you should isolate because you have had contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 then you must follow this instruction.

“Finally, if you have been abroad and have returned from a country on the UK quarantine list, then you must not go out for 14 days. In addition, having a negative test result within the 14 days isolation period does not mean people can end their isolation sooner than 14 days.”

“Our investigations into a number of cases of COVID-19 have indicated that a lack of social distancing, in particular by a minority of the 18-30 year age group, has resulted in the spread of the virus to other groups of people.”