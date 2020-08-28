ROADS outside a number of Caerphilly schools will be closed at the start and end of the day as part of a scheme encouraging youngsters to walk or cycle to school.

From Tuesday, September 1, the roads outside Aberbargoed Primary School, Libanus Primary School, Twyn Primary School and Risca Primary School will be closed to traffic during drop-off and collection times.

The roads will be coned off by the local authority’s civil enforcement officers working with Gwent Police, with only residents, teachers and disabled badge holders permitted to access the zone. Those affected have been issued with permits.

The pilot scheme aims to encourage children to cycle or walk to and from school, after families in Wales have been urged to consider the different transport options available for pupils who are going back to school.

Initially, the closures will be in place for a maximum of 18 months, after which a decision will be made on whether to extend this to the local authority’s other schools.

Cllr Sean Morgan, the council's cabinet member with responsibility for sustainable travel said: “The Covid-19 pandemic has brought about unprecedented changes that affect all aspects of our lives and, as I am sure we have all observed, transport, across all modes, has been particularly affected.

“With the restrictions imposed, we have seen large reductions in motorised traffic on all parts of the road network, much reduced patronage of buses and trains, high levels of home working and, so far anecdotally, higher rates of walking and cycling, both for essential journeys and for daily exercise.

“For the sake of the air we all breathe and the world’s climate and public health we need to try and lock in this mode shift to active travel and reduction in car use that we are currently experiencing.

“These experimental orders are aiming to do just that and we will continue to monitor the situation at each site throughout the pilot period.”

This pilot scheme has been made possible as a result of Welsh Government funding.

The closures will be in force at: