A TEAM of researchers might have discovered a legitimate cure for hangovers - according to a new study.

What did the study find?

The study, which was published in the journal Alcohol and Alcoholism, found that an amino acid called L-cysteine was enough to reduce the classic symptoms of a hangover, like headaches and nausea.

The findings said: “The primary results based on correlational analysis showed the L-cysteine prevents or alleviates hangover, nausea, headache, stress and anxiety.

“For hangover, nausea and headache the results were apparent with the L-cysteine dose of 1200mg and for stress and anxiety already with the dose of 600mg.”

In the conclusion section of the study, researchers wrote that “these effects of L-cysteine are unique and seem to have a future in preventing or alleviating these harmful symptoms as well as reducing the risk of alcohol addiction.”

How was the study conducted?

The study recruited voluntary, healthy participants to take part in the research.

“The hangover study was randomised, double blind and placebo controlled,” according to the researchers.

A group of 19 men were randomly given either placebo or L-cysteine tablets. The alcohol dose was 1.5g/kg, which was consumed over a three hour period.

How to help cure a hangover

If, like most normal people, you don’t happen to have L-cysteine tablets lying around, there are other ways to avoid and treat hangovers.

The NHS has compiled a list of ways to help avoid a hangover:

Don’t drink more than what you know you can handle

Do not drink on an empty stomach

Do not drink dark coloured drinks if you’re sensitive to them, as they contain natural chemicals called congeners, which irritate blood vessels and tissue in the brain and can make a hangover worse

Drink water or non-alcoholic drinks between each alcoholic drink

Drink a pint of water before you go to sleep

To treat a hangover, the NHS advises “rehydrating your body to help you deal with the painful symptoms.”

Painkillers will help deal with headaches and muscle cramps, and sugary food can help you feel less trembly. The NHS states that, in some cases, an antacid may be needed to settle your stomach first.

“Bouillon soup (a thin, vegetable based broth) is a good source of vitamins and minerals, which can top up depleted resources,” the NHS says.

You can also replace lost fluids by drinking bland liquids that are gentle on your digestive system.