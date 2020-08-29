AN URGENT product recall alert has been issued by the Food Standards Agency (FSA) on products sold at supermarket chains and high street retailers such as Asda, Lidl, Holland & Barrett, Iceland, Tesco and Ocado.

Here's a round-up of the latest items to be recalled.

What have SPAR recalled?

Retail company SPAR have urgently recalled a popular chicken meal after it was found to contain a number of undeclared items - posing a significant threat for those with allergies.

A spokesperon from the company said: "As a precaution, we are recalling our Chicken & Prawn Paella 600g, as due to a packaging error the product is seafood risotto and may include Milk, Mollusc, Fish and Gluten which is not declared on the label.

The recall affects products with the Best Before Date of October 2021 only. (BBE 10/21)

"We advise anyone who has purchased this item to return to store for a full refund. No other SPAR products or batch codes are affected.

T"hat means the product could be a health risk for anyone with an allergy to fish, and/or molluscs, and/or an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents, and/or to wheat (gluten)."

The product being recalled comes in 600g packages.

The Food Standards Agency said: "If you have bought the above product and have an allergy to fish and/or molluscs, and/or an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents and/or wheat (gluten), do not eat it.

"Instead return it to the store from where it was bought for a full refund."

What have Lidl recalled?

Lidl GB have recalled Deluxe Dark Chocolate Muesli Bar with Brazils and Cranberries because the product might contain salmonella.

Product name: Deluxe Dark Chocolate Muesli Bar with Brazils and Cranberries

Pack size: 3 x 45g

Best before/end of: August 2020, September 2020, October 2020, December 2020, January 2021, February 2021, March 2021, April 2021

Lidl said: "If you have bought the above product do not eat it. Instead, return it to the store from where it was bought for a full refund.

"Lidl GB wishes to apologise for any inconvenience caused.

"Any customers with queries or concerns can contact Customer Services on 0370 444 1234 or customer.services@lidl.co.uk."

What have Hand2Mouth Ltd​ recalled?

Hand2Mouth Ltd have recalled various products containing Brazil nuts because they may contain salmonella.

This recall is linked to FSA-PRIN-37-2020 and FSA-PRIN-38-2020.

The products were sold in stores such as Asda, Tesco, Sainsbury's and Iceland.

The items on the recall list are:

Eat Natural fruit & nut bar brazil & sultana with peanuts and almonds

Pack size: 35g bar

Best before: August 2020 to June 2021

Eat Natural fruit & nut bar brazil & sultana with peanuts and almonds

Pack size: 50g bar

Best before: August 2020 to June 2021

Eat Natural fruit & nut bars brazil & sultana with peanuts and almonds

Pack size: 4x35g multipack

Best before: August 2020 to June 2021

Eat Natural fruit & nut bars brazil & sultana with peanuts and almonds

Pack size: 3x50g multipack

Best before: August 2020 to June 2021

Eat Natural fruit & nut bars brazil & sultana with peanuts and almonds

Pack size: 12x50g counter pack

Best before: August 2020 to June 2021

Eat Natural 20 assorted fruit & nut bars brazil & sultana with peanuts and almonds

Pack size: 20x50g assorted mix pack

Best before: August 2020 to June 2021

HEMA Natural Bar Fruit & Nut

Pack size: 50g bar

Best before: 31 August 2020, 30 November 2020, 28 February 2021, 31 March 2021

HEMA Natural Bar Fruit & Nut

Pack size: 16x50g bar

Best before: 31 August 2020, 30 November 2020, 28 February 2021, 31 March 2021

If you have bought any of the above products do not eat them. Instead, return them to the store from where they were bought for a full refund.

What have the Paleo Foods Co.​ recalled?

The Paleo Foods Co. have recalled Cocoa & Hazelnut Grain-Free Granola containing Brazil nuts because they may contain salmonella.

The products have been sold in stores such as Holland & Barrett, Amazon, Selfridges and Ocado.

The products on the recall list include:

Paleo Foods Cocoa & Hazelnut Grain-Free Granola

Pack size: 285g pack

Best before: August 2020, September 2020, October 2020, November 2020, January 2021, February 2021, March 2021

Paleo Foods Cocoa & Hazelnut Grain-Free Granola

Pack size: 6x285g pack

Best before: August 2020, September 2020, October 2020, November 2020, January 2021, February 2021, March 2021

Again, if you have bought any of the above products do not eat them. Instead, return them to the store from where they were bought for a full refund.

Customers should email: hello@paleofoodscompany.com.

What have Rude Health Food Ltd recalled?

Rude Health Food Ltd has taken the precautionary step of recalling The Ultimate Muesli containing brazil nuts because they may contain salmonella.

The products were sold in stores such as Amazon, Holland & Barrett, Sainsbury's, Waitrose and Ocado.

The item on the recall list is:

Rude Health The Ultimate Muesli

Pack size: 500g

Best before: 12 June 2021, 24 June 2021, 20 July 2021, 21 July 2021

If you have bought the above product, do not eat it. Instead, return it to the store from where it was bought for a full refund.