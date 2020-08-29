THE “aisle of dreams” in Aldi and Lidl is popular with shoppers keen to find a bargain on anything from gardening tools to clothing.
Whether it’s Aldi’s Specialbuys or Lidl’s Middle of Lidl, the latest offers are always worth checking out and there are some fantastic buys this week.
Here are some of the items you can buy this week:
Aldi
From Sunday, August 30, Aldi will stock a variety of kitchen products - ranging from storage to cutlery.
A Minky Sink Tidy will be available to buy for £4.99 each.
A Herbs & Spices Wooden Storage Box will cost you £4.99 each.
Elsewhere, a large Tropical Leaves Coir welcome mat will be on sale for £4.99 each.
Visit https://www.aldi.co.uk to find more deals this Sunday.
Lidl
From Sunday, August 30, it's all about the Vileda products and DIY items in Lidl.
A Vileda Steam Mop will set you back £49.99 each.
A Vileda Extending Airer will cost £24.99 each.
A Parkside Paintbrush Set will be on sale for £3.99 each.
Parkside Work Dungarees will also be available to buy for £11.99 each.
Visit https://www.lidl.co.uk/en to find out more.
