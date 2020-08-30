NETFLIX have revealed what new films and TV shows you can watch on their streaming platform this September.
We've put together a list of some of the content heading to Netflix for September 2020.
TV shows:
– The Duchess
– Ratched
– Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father S4
– Criminal: UK S2
– Young Wallander
– Away
– Misfits S1-5
– Borgen S1-3
– Shameless (US) S9
– KUWTK S3-4
– Black Books S1-3
– Call the Midwife S8
– Gogglebox S9-12
– Julie and the Phantoms
– Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous
Films:
– Enola Holmes (2020)
– The Devil All The Time (2020)
– I’m thinking of ending things (2020)
– Love, Guaranteed (2020)
– The Babysitter: Killer Queen (2020)
– First Man (2018)
– A Beautiful Mind (2001)
– Kick-Ass (2010)
– Zodiac (2007)
– Parenthood (1989)
– Watchmen (2009)
– The Prince of Egypt (1998)
– Johnny English (2003)
– Johnny English Reborn (2011)
– Johnny English Strikes Again (2018)
– Slaughterhouse Rulez (2018)
– Early Man (2018)
– Deadpool (2016)
It's important to point out that the list above is just some of the TV shows and films heading to Netflix in September, more are set to be added in due course.
