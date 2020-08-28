A CAERPHILLY pensioner has broadened her horizons and rediscovered an artistic talent during lockdown.

Yvonne Turner is 91 and lives on St Martins Estate in Caerphilly. She is sight and hearing impaired but hasn’t let that stop her as in her spare time, she teaches piano lessons to children.

When the Covid-19 pandemic hit and lockdown was introduced, Ms Turner began shielding and her lessons were postponed – so she kept herself occupied by turning to painting.

Her artwork has been on display at Newport's historic Westgate Hotel for the past two weeks.

Some of Ms Taylor's art

Ms Taylor said on her blurb for the exhibition: “I am hearing and sight impaired and live in Caerphilly. Originally from India, I moved to the United Kingdom in the 1950s and settled in Caerphilly in the 1960s. I took an A-level in Art as a teenager but never used the skills I developed.

“Despite my hearing/sight impairments, I continue to teach piano lessons to many children in Caerphilly and look forward to these resuming after the restrictions are lifted.”

Ms Taylor has turned one of her bedrooms into an art room and has painted something different each day during lockdown. She especially enjoys painting flora and fauna and has been trying out encaustic art with help using the hot iron.

Some of Ms Turner's art

Her granddaughter Louisa Bates said: “The global pandemic has significantly impacted on my grandmother, Yvonne. Known as Nanny Vonne, she became quite low as she could not teach her piano lessons and had several holidays cancelled. Nanny Vonne really missed her family and friends so took to her art room to keep herself busy. She has used her free time to paint and sketch every day. She will spend hours in her art room and loves painting animals and flora.

“During lockdown, she used her iPad to send me updates on her art and acrylic paint orders and she is currently working on a snow leopard. Although she has exhibited 13 pictures, she has many, many more in her home.

“Nanny Vonne recently said the highlight of 2020 has been developing her painting skills and showcasing her work in the Newport exhibition.”