THERE will be no waste and recycling collections in Torfaen or Monmouthshire on bank holiday Monday.
Collections in these local authorities will now take place a day later, with those who are supposed to have their bins emptied on Monday, August 31 now having their waste collected on Tuesday, September 1.
This continues until Saturday, September 5 - where households which have their bins day on Fridays will have theirs collected.
In Newport, Blaenau Gwent and Caerphilly, collections will continue as normal on Monday.
Residents are asked to have their waste and recycling at the kerbside or collection point ready for 6am, or by 7am in Blaenau Gwent.