WITH millions of Brits planning to holiday closer to home this bank holiday weekend, motorists have been warned to beware of parking fines that could spoil a great weekend away.

Research by Churchill Car Insurance has revealed the UK’s beachside parking ticket hotspots, with Bournemouth Christchurch and Poole Council taking top spot, issuing 3,105 tickets in 2019.

It was followed by East Riding of Yorkshire Council, which issued 2,858 tickets, and Thanet District Council with 1,979 tickets.

The major beach for each council is Hengistbury Head Beach, Bridlington South Beach and Botany Bay respectively.

Overall, an estimated 64,700 fines were issued at beachside car parks or surrounding roads last summer, with fines totalling almost £2.5 million. Accounting for tickets that were either successfully appealed or unpaid, the average fine was £38.

According to a survey of more than 2,000 people, Britain’s beaches could see a total of 387,000 daily visitors this weekend, leaving parking spaces at a premium. Churchill reports that 19 per cent of drivers are willing to risk a fine to get a good spot.

Jane Morgan, business manager at Churchill Car Insurance, said: “Many people will have been disappointed to have plans cancelled or changed at the last minute this summer due to the pandemic. With lockdown restrictions lifting and greater freedom on offer, people will be eager to take advantage of the many beautiful beaches closer to home.

“With limited parking spots available we would urge drivers to remain respectful of parking restrictions and to only park in allocated spaces. At busy times, it’s worth researching back up parking options in case a prime seafront spot isn’t available. In order to comply with social distancing measures, we would encourage people to consider less popular destinations as the well-known spots can get overcrowded.”