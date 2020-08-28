SAVED a few quid in lockdown? Looking to rent? You might be in luck if a luxury home overlooking the sea at Sully tickles your fancy.
Not only that, but this lovely property is where Scottish-American performer John Barrowman used to reside.
The pictures show the bungalow at 8 Oyster Bend, on a quiet cul-de-sac with similarly impressive properties.
Zoopla describes the property as: "An extremely spacious bungalow with panoramic views over Sully Island and the Bristol Channel, with private access to the beach.
"A furnished, four bedroom (one en-suite), detached property comprising of an entrance porch, entrance hall, cloakroom, split level, open plan living area with dining space leading down to sitting room, down again to lounge, spiral staircase to large office (formally bedroom five), fitted kitchen, utility, master bathroom with bath and shower.
"The property also has a double garage, parking for several cars, inner courtyard, a rear garden laid to lawn and a heated, outdoor swimming pool."
It can be all yours for £623 a week (£2,700 a month), and it's available now.
For more information on the property visit https://www.zoopla.co.uk/to-rent/details/31300185?search_identifier=a459c37cd9380369caabd5925d8be722.