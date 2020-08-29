FACE-to-face support for victims and survivors of violence against women, domestic abuse and sexual violence in Wales is being increased by the Welsh Government as the coronavirus lockdown eases.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, the Welsh Government has prioritised funding for support services in different ways to meet changing needs:

£1.2 million capital funds for community-based accommodation to allow move-on, and reduce the demand on refuges.

£250,000 revenue funding, repurposed to meet the immediate needs caused by the pandemic.

An additional £1.575 million revenue funding, announced in June, is being prioritised to help service providers to prepare for the anticipated surge in demand as restrictions are eased.

The Welsh Government's deputy minister and chief whip, Jane Hutt, said: “Covid-19 and the changes to daily life have increased the risk and severity of violence against women, domestic abuse and sexual violence. Perpetrators of domestic abuse used lockdown measures to increase their controlling behaviour.

“Welsh Government’s Live Fear Free helpline saw a worrying drop in calls earlier this year, but silent methods of contact increased.

“As lockdown measures ease, and children return to school next week, victims and survivors will have more opportunities to confide in friends, family and professionals, and to seek the support they need. Calls to the helpline are exposing increasingly complex needs, and higher levels of risk.

“I would encourage anyone who has suffered domestic abuse or violence, or who is concerned about a relative, friend or neighbour, to contact the Live Fear Free helpline. You are not alone, and face to face support is resuming.”

Welsh Women’s Aid CEO Sara Kirkpatrick said: “The Covid-19 pandemic altered many of the ways that services were able to provide their life saving, life changing support to survivors. Their resilience and ability to adapt throughout the pandemic has been breath-taking.

“Unfortunately, we know from Live Fear Free helpline data that rates of violence against women, domestic abuse and sexual violence rose during the pandemic.

“As these restrictions lift, we expect to see a rise in survivors reaching out for help and guidance. We are reassured that more of these survivors will be able to experience face to face support when safe and appropriate.”

Fflur Emlyn, of the Rape & Sexual Abuse Support Centre, North Wales (RASASC NW) said: “As a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, all face to face services were suspended and continued via digital means. However our therapeutic work with children under 11 had to be suspended both face to face and digitally, as in practical terms it was not possible to continue.

“This funding has contributed to PPE equipment, and the safe resumption of all RASASC NW services to survivors of child sexual abuse and sexual abuse in North Wales, including work with our very young child clients.”