THE annual Portskewett Scarecrow Trail has concluded, with this year’s entries more than living up to the event’s high standards.
With a general theme this year of “Goodies and Baddies”, Portskewett residents got creative designing their scarecrows based on books, films – and even a certain US president.
The summer event invites children from the area and beyond to tour the Monmouthshire village and guess the theme of each entry.
The scarecrow trail supports the village’s Archbishop Rowan Williams CIW Primary School.
Can you guess all the entries?
Who is this bright red scarecrow? Picture: ARW Scarecrows (event organisers)
Who's this mysterious figure offering you a shiny apple? Picture: ARW Scarecrows (event organisers)
Who is this masked scarecrow? Picture: ARW Scarecrows (event organisers)
This scarecrow is normally found in wetter surroundings. Picture: ARW Scarecrows (event organisers)
This scarecrow is relaxing in its owner's workshop. Picture: ARW Scarecrows (event organisers)
Hasn't this scarecrow got more important things to do than play golf? Picture: ARW Scarecrows (event organisers)
Two bitter rivals take a break on a bench. Picture: ARW Scarecrows (event organisers)
Can you guess who this classic villain is? Picture: ARW Scarecrows (event organisers)
This scarecrow is sure to be a hit with younger film fans. Picture: ARW Scarecrows (event organisers)
Who is this lovable villain? Picture: ARW Scarecrows (event organisers)
Who is this relaxing with her dog? Picture: ARW Scarecrows (event organisers)
Is this scarecrow coming to save the day? Picture: ARW Scarecrows (event organisers)
This garden contains the whole cast of this well-loved animated film. Picture: ARW Scarecrows (event organisers)
Who is this cool customer? Picture: ARW Scarecrows (event organisers)
A dog is getting a closer look at this entry. Picture: ARW Scarecrows (event organisers)
The Portskewett Scarecrow Trail is popular with families. Picture: ARW Scarecrows (event organisers)