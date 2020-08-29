THERE is only one day left to take advantage of the UK government's Eat Out to Help Out scheme.

Participating restaurants, cafes, bars and pubs have been offering 50 per cent discount on food and non-alcoholic drinks (up to £10 discount per person) on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

This Bank Holiday Monday will be your last chance to sink your teeth into this delectable deal.

As previously reported, there are many Torfaen venues taking part - here are just some of the most popular choices, based on TripAdviser reviews.

Please note, due to high demand pre-booking (where applicable) is advised.

Brown Bear's Coffee House, Cwmbran

Brown Bear's Coffee House, which opened its doors last May, is rated the number one coffee and tea place in Cwmbran on TripAdvisor.

The service has been described as “excellent” and the food as “fantastic” and “top notch.”

One customer said: “The staff are the friendliest staff ever. Nothing is too much trouble.”

Brown Bear's Coffee House is run by a local family and based in Cwmbran Centre.

One reviewer wrote: “We have visited week in, week out. This is purely to the fact of the incredible customer service, excellent range of food and beverages and also for how amazing they treat our little man.”

Find out more here.

Page’s Fish & Chips, Cwmbran

Rated number seven out of 64 restaurants in Cwmbran, Page’s Fish & Chips is also part of the Eat Out To Help Out scheme.

One customer said: "Excellent service, superb food and great value. The staff are always cheerful and very helpful."

Although a handful of reviewers prefer their chips cooked differently, the reviews are generally positive - one chippy fan described it as the "best fish and chip shop in Wales" adding that they "drive miles to come here."

Another diner, who went to Page's Fish & Chips for their first post-lockdown meal, said: "Excellent restaurant, not just your cod and chips. Licensed bar. Excellent staff. Worth travelling all the way from where we live... The food was outstanding!"

Find out more here.

Butterflies Bar & Kitchen, Blaenavon

Butterflies Bar & Kitchen (BBK) is rated the number one restaurant in Blaenavon on TripAdvisor and won Voice’s Restaurant of the Month in March last year.

One foodie wrote: “I've been meaning to go to this restaurant for quite a while. What can I say I wish I'd gone a lot earlier.

“Great food and good friendly service with a good selection of ales and lagers.”

A couple celebrating their wedding anniversary at BBK said it was “excellent from start to finish” and added “Even though the restaurant was fully booked the food was delivered quickly, and it was outstanding, one of the best steaks I’ve had! The staff were very friendly and attentive throughout, highly recommended!”

Their steak has proved popular, with one diner describing it as “out of this world” and “spot on" and various diners saying they will definitely return.

Find out more here.

The Lower New Inn, Pontypool

(Picture: Jaggery/Geograph)

The Lower New Inn has been awarded a Traveller's Choice Award (2020) and is rated number two out of 44 restaurants in Pontypool.

One diner described it as a "village gem... with excellent cuisine, attentive staff and always a friendly welcome."

A woman who recently celebrated her baby shower at The Lower New Inn said: "We all left with full bellies and smiles on our faces, it’s such a great little place to have a get together with friends while enjoying lush food."

There is also a glowing review from someone who visited for the first time and said: "We felt very safe with all the measures in place... The food was absolutely beautiful and plenty of it. I didn't want my garlic mash to end. Great value for money with the eat out scheme, but we will still return, even when the scheme ends."

Find out more here.

The Upper Cock, Croesyceiliog, Cwmbran

The Upper Cock offers guests a selection of pub food, with a dog friendly conservatory for those wishing to bring along their four legged friends.

A weekly regular said: "Always such a great evening at the Upper Cock. Food is lovely and the staff are really friendly.

"Would recommend a visit to everyone."

Portion sizes have been described as "generous" by a few people - one reviewer added: "Nice atmosphere, good food at a good price!

"The staff are friendly and welcoming."

The venue has also been praised for their measures - with staff wearing PPE and sanitizer available throughout the inn.