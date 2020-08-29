A WEST End conductor has returned to his Newport roots during the lockdown to open a brand-new music academy in the city.

Charlie Ingles has conducted UK tours of musicals such as Flashdance and Club Tropicana, starring The X-Factor winner Joe McElderry.

But when the coronavirus pandemic forced the closure of theatres across the UK, wiping out Mr Ingles' busy schedule, the Newport man seized the opportunity to fulfil a long-time ambition.

"I always wanted to open something back in Newport," said Mr Ingles, who found his work for the rest of 2020 "just disappearing" in the early weeks of the lockdown.

"I've wanted to do it for years but I've never had the time – so I've got to look on the bright side," he added. "It got to the point where I said I've got to do something with this [extra time]."

Mr Ingles' new music academy, in Lower Dock Street, is complete with a grand piano. The musician will teach singing and theatre there, and plans to also cater for pupils studying music at GCSE and A-level – all while following public health advice and rules on staying safe during the pandemic.

After leaving the city eight years ago to study music in London, Mr Ingles now wants to invest his expertise in Newport's next crop of musical talent.

As the Covid-19 lockdown is eased gradually in Wales, the Newport man hopes performing arts will provide a boost to people after months of restrictions.

"Theatres are closed at the moment, but it's going to come back bigger and better," he said. "There's an amazing arts and amateur dramatics scene in Newport."

Charlie Ingles' music academy opens on August 31.