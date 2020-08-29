A YOUTH group gathered for the first time since March to help clear litter from Cwmbran Boating Lake.

Young people from the Cwmbran Centre for Young People spent a morning litter picking at the Boating Lake as part of their first outdoor meeting since lockdown began.

The group is a youth organisation based in Cwmbran town centre that offers a wide range of activities and services for children and young people.

As well as collecting litter the young people used the session to learn about event planning, health and safety, and team work, helping to improve their employability skills.

Joanne Phillis, centre manager said: “It was great to see some of our young people working together for the benefit of the community.

“Lock down has been hard for many young people and, although we will not be able to reopen fully for some time, sessions like these help them to develop their skills and are beneficial to their physical and mental health.”

The centre receives funding from the Police and Crime Commissioner’s Community Fund to employ youth workers to run evening drop-in sessions during the week for young people.

Since lockdown began, most of this work has happened online but the centre staff have continued to stay in close contact with young people who use the service, delivering activity packs and, where needed, laptops and computer equipment, to their homes to help them complete online education and qualifications.

Police and Crime Commissioner Jeff Cuthbert said: “Through my Police Community Fund I am keen to enable projects that allow young people to channel their energy into positive activities, keeping them away from crime and antisocial behaviour, while giving something back to the community.

“These young people did a fantastic job and should be proud of their hard work.”

To find out more about the Police and Crime Commissioner’s Police Community Fund visit gwent.pcc.police.uk