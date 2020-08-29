FROM Varteg to Blaenavon railway line or Llantarnam Grange - some areas of Torfaen have changed beyond recognition. Here are a collection of photographs from our archive showing just how they looked in the past. To share your memories and pictures email sarah.wigmore@gwent-wales.co.uk
A coal slurry pit at Blaenmelyn Farm, Varteg, pictured in 1987
Varteg Station on the old level line which used to run from Pontypool to Blaenavon. The passenger line closed in 1938 but the freight line ran until the 1960s
Grange House, Llantarnum, pictured in 1980
Croesyceiliog Post Office, pictured in 1911
Cwmbran Gardens in Pontnewydd
High Street in Abersychan