OUR South Wales Argus Camera Club members have been busy out and about capturing the beautiful locations all over Gwent.

Stormy skies, peaceful spots, city centre beauty and nature are all represented in this gallery of some of the latest images.

Angidy Valley, Tintern. Picture: Ian Agland.

Caldicot Castle. Picture: Catherine Mayo

Grey Hill near Caldicot. Picture: Ross Howen.

Keepers Road, Blaenavon. Picture: Ruth Symes.

A trail off the River Wye near Monmouth. Picture: Tom Crawford.

The fountains just off Friars Walk in Newport. Picture: Jim Cousins.

Sunset over Newport. Picture: Michael Delahorne.

Pontypool Front Row is celebrated with this statue in Pontypool Park. Picture: Pete Murc.

The calm after the storm with this rainbow over Newport. Picture: Roger Fuller.

Keepers Pond, Blaenavon in the sunset. Picture: Fatma Richards.

Sunset over Magor. Picture: Larry Wilkie.

Stones in Tredegar. Picture: Gareth Williams.