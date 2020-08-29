OUR South Wales Argus Camera Club members have been busy out and about capturing the beautiful locations all over Gwent.
Stormy skies, peaceful spots, city centre beauty and nature are all represented in this gallery of some of the latest images.
If you want to join our Camera Club - which currently has more than 3,000 members - and have your photos considered for feature, search South Wales Argus Camera Club on Facebook.
Angidy Valley, Tintern. Picture: Ian Agland.
Caldicot Castle. Picture: Catherine Mayo
Grey Hill near Caldicot. Picture: Ross Howen.
Keepers Road, Blaenavon. Picture: Ruth Symes.
A trail off the River Wye near Monmouth. Picture: Tom Crawford.
The fountains just off Friars Walk in Newport. Picture: Jim Cousins.
MORE NEWS:
- South Wales Argus Camera Club members take advantage of the weather
- Newport landlady on how pub quickly responded to coronavirus scare
- This is why police are warning people not to visit popular beauty spot
Sunset over Newport. Picture: Michael Delahorne.
Pontypool Front Row is celebrated with this statue in Pontypool Park. Picture: Pete Murc.
The calm after the storm with this rainbow over Newport. Picture: Roger Fuller.
Keepers Pond, Blaenavon in the sunset. Picture: Fatma Richards.
Sunset over Magor. Picture: Larry Wilkie.
Stones in Tredegar. Picture: Gareth Williams.