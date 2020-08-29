THERE are heavy delays in both directions on the M4 at Newport.
On the eastbound carriageway, there are delays of six minutes from junction 28 A48 (Tredegar Park) to junction 27 B4591 Glasllwch Crescent (Highcross).
The travel time between the two junctions is around 10 minutes, according to the AA.
There does not appear to be any particular reason for the delays.
On the westbound carriageway, there are delays from Magor to Caerleon.
Heavy delays on both carriageways on the M4. Picture: AA
The AA is reporting "severe delays of 14 minutes" between junction 23A A4810 (Magor Services) and junction 25 B4596 (Caerleon), with an average speed of 10mph.
The broken down lorry on the westbound M4. Picture: Traffic Wales.
Also on the M4 eastbound, a lorry has broken down between junction 24 Coldra and junction 25 Caerleon.
The lorry is on the hard shoulder, but is also partially blocking lane one.
