WHEN Chepstow fisherman known by the name B. White caught a massive angler fish on a fine Saturday afternoon on the River Wye, chances are he didn't expect us to still be talking about it 100 years later.
But the feat deserves equally huge recognition - given the rarity of finding such a beast in the Wye nowadays.
It wasn't so rare back then, of course, with fish - usually salmon - known to have been regularly caught weighing in at 50lbs and more.
And what better time to celebrate Mr White's weird and wonderful achievement than by remembering it almost 100 years to the day?
Mr White is pictured here, on August 28, 1920, with the strange looking fish beside the river at Chepstow.
Curator at Chepstow Museum Anne Rainsbury, who shared the picture with the Argus, said salmon was the usual catch from the Wye and widely acclaimed for its superior quality, but every now and then Chepstow fishermen found strange fish in their nets.
They often exhibited these, alive or dead, at the Bridge Inn or the Chepstow Boat pub.
Angler fish can grow up to two metres in length, and are distinctive due to their large wide mouth, broad head and a fleshy lure used to attract prey.
It is found in coastal waters all around Britain, mostly on the west coasts of England, Wales and Scotland.
The largest angler fish caught in the UK is 68lbs.
