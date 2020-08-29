A FURTHER 40 cases of coronavirus have been recorded in Wales, 10 of which were in Gwent.
The Aneurin Bevan University Health Board region saw the highest number of new cases recorded by Public Health Wales.
Eight of these cases were recorded in Caerphilly, while Newport and Monmouthshire saw one new case each.
These new cases came from 562 tests being taken in Gwent. 3,412 tests were taken across the whole of Wales.
Cardiff and the Vale Health Board (HB) saw eight new cases, while the Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board area and the Cwm Taf Morgannwg HB area saw six new cases. Four new cases were recorded in the Hywel Dda University HB region, while there were three new cases in both the Swansea Bay and Powys regions.
There were no deaths recorded in Wales, with the Public Health Wales figure remaining at 1,595. However the actual figures are known to be much higher.
The newly confirmed cases are in Wales are in the following areas:
Caerphilly – eight
Cardiff – seven
Flintshire - four
Rhondda Cynon Taf - three
Powys - three
Swansea – three
Merthyr Tydfil - two
Carmarthenshire – two
Pembrokeshire - two
Newport – one
Monmouthshire - one
Conwy – one
Bridgend - one
Vale of Glamorgan – one
Wrexham - one