AN AIR AMBULANCE was called out to Monmouth this morning (Saturday).
The helicopter was spotted landing in Monmouth skatepark.
A Welsh Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: "[The air ambulance] landed in Monmouth in the skatepark for a patient nearby.
"A trauma patient was taken by ambulance to the Royal Gwent Hospital."
The Welsh Air Ambulance have been contacted for more details.