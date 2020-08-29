AN AIR AMBULANCE was called out to Monmouth this morning (Saturday).

The helicopter was spotted landing in Monmouth skatepark.

A Welsh Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: "[The air ambulance] landed in Monmouth in the skatepark for a patient nearby.

"A trauma patient was taken by ambulance to the Royal Gwent Hospital."

The Welsh Air Ambulance have been contacted for more details.